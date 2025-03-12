Carlson provided an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.
Carlson has four helpers over his last three games after contributing the secondary assist to help Aliaksei Protas secure a hat trick with an empty-netter. The 35-year-old Carlson has been as consistent as ever this season, racking up 43 points, 136 shots on net, 107 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating through 65 appearances.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Tallies two helpers in win•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Pockets helper Friday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Keeps assist streak going•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Extends point streak•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Extends assist streak•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Five-game, five-assist streak•