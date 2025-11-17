Carlson (upper body) is slated to be available for Monday's game against the Kings, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Carlson missed Saturday's game against the Devils due to an upper-body injury, but he should be back in action following his one-game absence. The 35-year-old was riding a five-game point streak prior to his injury, recording two goals, five assists, seven blocked shots, a hit, a plus-3 rating and two PIM while averaging 21:55 of ice time.