Capitals' John Carlson: Snags helper in Saturday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson recorded an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.
Carlson remains the Capitals' top blueliner to begin 2025-26, with plenty of ice time in all situations. He's at one assist, four shots on net and eight blocked shots over two appearances to begin the season. The 35-year-old defenseman has topped the 50-point mark in each of the last two years and also provides plenty of shots and blocks to round out his contributions for fantasy.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Three-game, three-point streak•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Assists in back-to-back games•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Expected to return for Game 1•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Still out Thursday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Not playing again Tuesday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Game-time call Tuesday•