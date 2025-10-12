Carlson recorded an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Carlson remains the Capitals' top blueliner to begin 2025-26, with plenty of ice time in all situations. He's at one assist, four shots on net and eight blocked shots over two appearances to begin the season. The 35-year-old defenseman has topped the 50-point mark in each of the last two years and also provides plenty of shots and blocks to round out his contributions for fantasy.