Capitals' John Carlson: Suiting up Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson (upper body) is in the lineup for Monday's road matchup versus the Bruins, according to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.
Carlson will resume his usual role on the top pairing and No. 1 power-play unit in Boston. As a result of his return to the lineup, Declan Chisholm will be a healthy scratch. The 35-year-old Carlson has generated four goals and 14 points through 17 appearances this season.
