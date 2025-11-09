Carlson scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Carlson was credited with the goal after he fired a point shot that got behind Andrei Vasilevskiy and Bolts' defender Erik Cernak accidentally punched the puck in the net while attempting to clear it. But a goal is a goal -- they all count the same regardless of how they go in the net. Carlson is on a quiet three-game, four-point scoring streak (two goals, two assists, eight shots). Overall, the 35-year-old veteran has 11 points in 15 games, a pace that would see him hit 60 points if he plays the entire season. Carlson has just one 60-plus point season in his previous five and four in his now 17-season career.