Carlson picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

The veteran blueliner extended his point streak to four games with the performance, a stretch in which he's collected two goals and six points. Carlson has been streaky so far this season, but the overall results have been good as he's delivered four goals and 13 points in 16 contests with 35 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.