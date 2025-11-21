Capitals' John Carlson: Two more helpers Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson delivered two assists in Thursday's 8-4 win over Montreal.
The 35-year-old blueliner has gotten onto the scoresheet in seven of his last eight games with four multi-point performances, erupting for two goals and 12 points during that heater. Carlson hasn't maintained a point-a-game pace for a full season since 2019-20, when he amassed 75 points (15 goals, 60 assists) in 69 regular-season contests, but he's very nearly back at that level to kick off 2025-26 with four goals and 19 points in 20 games.
