Carlson scored a goal on a team-high five shots on net while adding an assist and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The veteran blueliner blasted a one-timer past Elvis Merzlikins with just three seconds left in the second period before helping to set up a Martin Fehervary tally early in the third. Carlson has three multi-point performances in the last four games, and on the season, the 35-year-old has turned back the clock with five goals and 21 points in 22 contests.