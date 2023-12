Johansen was placed on wavers on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Rogers Sportsnet reports.

With the Capitals strongly linked to signing unrestricted free agent Ethan Bear, it seemed likely that Johansen would be sent down to the minors to create a roster spot given that the latter has not played since Nov. 18. The 26-year-old has one assist in six games this season and will report to AHL Hershey unless another club puts in a waiver claim.