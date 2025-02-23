Fehervary registered a goal, an assist and dished out three hits during Saturday's 8-3 win over the Penguins.
Fehervary has managed four points over his last four games in a rare offensive outburst for the smooth-skating rearguard. The 25-year-old is relied upon for top-four minutes on a regular basis, but lacks the kind of offensive consistency fantasy managers covet.
