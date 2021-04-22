Kuemper stopped 19 of 22 shots Wednesday in a 4-1 loss to Minnesota.

The two teams were locked in a 1-1 tie until Marcus Foligno gave the Wild a 2-1 lead 4:32 into the third period. Minnesota rookie Kirill Kaprizov added an insurance tally with 1:45 remaining and Nico Sturm iced it with an empty-netter. Kuemper was making his third start since returning from a lower-body injury April 17, and he's yet to find his footing, posting an .866 save percentage during that stretch.