Doan scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Doan opened the scoring at 5:20 of the first period, and he helped out on Matias Maccelli's game-winning tally in overtime. The two-point effort ended a three-game slump for Doan, who has seen mostly bottom-six minutes since his call-up from AHL Tucson. He's made the most of it with four goals and four assists over nine appearances at the NHL level.