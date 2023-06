Carcone signed a two-year, $1.55 million contract with the Coyotes on Wednesday.

Carcone spent the last two years with the Coyotes' organization on a two-way contract, but his new deal gives him a bit more job security if he can make it to the NHL. He's posted nine points and 47 hits over 30 NHL contests over the last two seasons. With the Coyotes having bought out Zack Kassian earlier in the week, Carcone could have a path to a bottom-six role in the Opening Night lineup as a physical presence.