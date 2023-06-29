Hrabal was selected 38th overall by the Coyotes in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Plenty of knowledgeable talent evaluators felt Hrabal was the best goaltender available in this year's proceedings. He spent the year with Omaha of the USHL (9-13-4, 2.86 GAA, .908 save percentage), in addition to starting for his native Czechia at the World U18's. The attraction regarding Hrabal is the size. Simply put, it's difficult to find 6-foot-6, 18-year-old goalies with decent athleticism and the ability to track pucks on a consistent basis. Committed to the University of Massachusetts, Hrabal was originally due to arrive in Amherst in the fall of 2024, before recently announcing he would be joining the Minutemen for the upcoming season.