Boyd scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Boyd gave the Coyotes a 4-3 lead at 10:22 of the third period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The 28-year-old's offense has been solid in April with three goals and two assists in 13 appearances. For the season, he's up to 15 tallies, 33 points, 84 shots on net, 63 hits, 54 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating in 72 outings.