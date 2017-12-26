Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Phone interview ahead Wednesday
Rinaldo (suspension) has decided to waive his in-person hearing and will conduct a phone hearing Wednesday.
Wednesday's phone hearing will finally put a number to the expected lengthy absence of Rinaldo following his hit on Samuel Girard on Saturday. Given Brad Richardson's (upper-body) injury and Rinaldo's expected absence, the Coyotes will likely be forced to dip into the AHL well to provide some depth up front for Wednesday's game against the Avalanche. Considering Saturday's hit, it wouldn't be surprising if the rematch is a chippy affair.
More News
-
Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Offered in-person hearing•
-
Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Likely facing lengthy suspension•
-
Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Healthy for Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Unavailable versus Penguins•
-
Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Status coming down to warmups•
-
Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Under the weather, out Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...