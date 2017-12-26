Rinaldo (suspension) has decided to waive his in-person hearing and will conduct a phone hearing Wednesday.

Wednesday's phone hearing will finally put a number to the expected lengthy absence of Rinaldo following his hit on Samuel Girard on Saturday. Given Brad Richardson's (upper-body) injury and Rinaldo's expected absence, the Coyotes will likely be forced to dip into the AHL well to provide some depth up front for Wednesday's game against the Avalanche. Considering Saturday's hit, it wouldn't be surprising if the rematch is a chippy affair.