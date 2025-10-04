Crookshank was placed on waivers by New Jersey on Saturday.

Crookshank had an assist in eight games with Ottawa as well as 22 goals and 40 points across 62 outings with AHL Belleville during the 2024-25 regular season. The 26-year-old will report to AHL Utica if he clears waivers, but he might end up getting a stint or two with New Jersey before 2025-26 is over.