Thomson was waived by the Devils on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.

A power forward listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Thomson is likely to clear waivers and make his way back to AHL Albany, where he produced 10 points and 90 PIM over 72 regular-season contests last season. It's generally ill-advised to put too much stock in a player who gets waived during the season.