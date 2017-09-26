Devils' Ben Thomson: Goes on waivers
Thomson was waived by the Devils on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.
A power forward listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Thomson is likely to clear waivers and make his way back to AHL Albany, where he produced 10 points and 90 PIM over 72 regular-season contests last season. It's generally ill-advised to put too much stock in a player who gets waived during the season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...