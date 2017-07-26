Thomson agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way deal with the Devils on Wednesday.

Thomson spent the last three seasons in the AHL, until finally seeing NHL action in the Devils' final three regular-season games last year. The 24-year-old only managed 10 points for the Albany Devils last season, but racked up 90 PIM. Thomson will have a difficult time standing out among the Devils' young prospects in his quest to make the final 23-man roster.

