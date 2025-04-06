Dillon logged a shorthanded assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

Dillon has three helpers over his last eight outings. The defenseman helped out on a Jesper Bratt tally in the second period that put the Devils up 2-0. Dillon is now at 16 points, 45 shots on net, 181 hits, 104 blocked shots, 65 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 77 appearances. He is likely to miss the 20-point mark for the first time since 2020-21, but he remains a key defensive figure in the Devils' lineup.