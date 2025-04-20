Dillon suffered an undisclosed injury in the second period of Sunday's 4-1 loss to Carolina in Game 1 and did not return, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe relayed that Dillon was "eager to get back out there" after the blueliner left the game, but he was held back by the team's doctors. It's unclear if that move was precautionary, so consider Dillon day-to-day ahead of Game 2 on Tuesday. In the event that the 34-year-old is unable to suit up, Dennis Cholowski, Seamus Casey and Simon Nemec are candidates to play in Dillon's stead.