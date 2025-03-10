Dillon managed an assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Dillon ended his 13-game point drought with the secondary helper on Erik Haula's game-winning tally in the second period. The 34-year-old Dillon is still seeing a hearty share of ice time as a physical force on the blue line despite his lack of offense recently. He's at 13 points, 35 shots on net, 161 hits, 89 blocked shots, 65 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 65 appearances. He'll likely be tasked to handle extra shutdown duties, as Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body) and Dougie Hamilton (lower body) are both unavailable.