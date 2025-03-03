Dillon's point drought reached 11 games in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

Dillon has contributed in other areas with 33 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in that span, but it's one game shy of matching his longest slump on offense all season. The physical blueliner has a total of 12 points, 32 shots on net, 154 hits, 88 blocked shots, 63 PIM and a plus-15 rating over 62 appearances. Despite the struggles on offense, he's a regular in the lineup as an imposing defensive presence for one of the sturdiest defenses in the league -- the Devils are fifth-best in the league with just 26.4 shots allowed per game.