Dillon (lower body) will not be in the lineup Tuesday against the Hurricanes in Game 2.
In addition to Dillon, Luke Hughes (undisclosed) will not play Tuesday -- Simon Nemec and Dennis Cholowski will draw into the lineup as a result. Head coach Sheldon Keefe did not relay if Dillon would be available for Game 3, which is Friday in New Jersey.
