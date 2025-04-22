Now Playing

Dillon (lower body) will not be in the lineup Tuesday against the Hurricanes in Game 2.

In addition to Dillon, Luke Hughes (undisclosed) will not play Tuesday -- Simon Nemec and Dennis Cholowski will draw into the lineup as a result. Head coach Sheldon Keefe did not relay if Dillon would be available for Game 3, which is Friday in New Jersey.

