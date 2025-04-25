Now Playing

Dillon (lower body) will miss Game 3 against Carolina on Friday.

Dillon will sit out his second consecutive game, along with Luke Hughes (undisclosed). The 34-year-old Dillon was injured in the second stanza in Game 1 on Sunday and has not practiced since. Look for Simon Nemec and Dennis Cholowski to remain in the lineup, replacing Dillon and Hughes.

