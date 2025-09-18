Dillon (neck) participated in Thursday's practice session, indicating that he appears to be healthy ahead of the 2025-26 season, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Dillon dealt with a neck injury during last year's playoffs that forced him to miss the final four games of the Devils' first-round series, but he appears to have moved past the issue during the offseason. The 34-year-old appeared in all 82 regular-season games last year and logged two goals, 14 assists, 191 hits, 108 blocked shots and 67 PIM while averaging 18:35 of ice time.