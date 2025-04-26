Dillon (lower body) won't play in Game 4 versus the Hurricanes on Sunday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Saturday.

Dillon will miss his third consecutive game. He had two goals, 16 points, 67 PIM, 191 hits and 108 blocks across 82 regular-season outings in 2024-25. Simon Nemec and Jonas Siegenthaler will probably remain in the lineup Sunday due to the continued absences of Dillon and Luke Hughes (upper body).