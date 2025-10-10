Pesce produced an assist and three blocked shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Pesce was able to get on the scoresheet in his 700th career game. The 30-year-old also played the milestone contest against his former team. He was limited by an undisclosed injury during the preseason, but he logged 21:42 of ice time to lead all Devils defensemen in this contest, indicating he is fine for a full workload. The 30-year-old has limited fantasy upside, as he's missed the 20-point mark in consecutive seasons and doesn't pile up hits or PIM in high quantities, though he has blocked at least 100 shots in a season in six of his first 10 campaigns.