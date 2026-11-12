Pesce has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Washington due to an illness, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News reports.

After appearing in each of the Devils' first 19 games of the regular season, Pesce will be absent from the lineup for the first time Thursday. Vladislav Kolyachonok is slated to be called up by the Devils ahead of Thursday's matchup, and he'll be in the lineup against the Capitals, while Pesce's next opportunity to suit up will be in a rematch against Washington on Saturday.