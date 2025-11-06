Pesce (upper body) was put on injured reserve Thursday.

Pesce hasn't played since Oct. 26, and he's not expected to return until late November, so this move doesn't alter his timetable. However, the Devils needed the roster spot to activate Cody Glass (upper body) off IR in a corresponding move. Pesce will likely serve in a top-four capacity once he's healthy, but the 30-year-old isn't a significant offensive contributor -- he has 33 points in 151 regular-season games from 2023-24 through 2025-26 -- and he consequently doesn't factor into many fantasy teams.