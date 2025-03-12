Dumoulin logged an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The helper was Dumoulin's first point in three games with the Devils since he was acquired from the Ducks. The 33-year-old has seen less ice time in New Jersey thanks to the team's strong depth on defense compared to Anaheim, though that depth is being tested by the absences of Dougie Hamilton (lower body) and Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body). Overall, Dumoulin has 17 points, 58 shots on net, 62 hits, 94 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 64 appearances this season, one point better than his 80-game total with the Kraken in 2023-24.