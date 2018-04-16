Bertschy was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Monday.

With the Devils traveling back to New Jersey while facing a 2-0 series deficit, Bertschy is part of a group of players -- including Nick Lappin, Michael McLeod, Blake Pietila, Kevin Rooney, Brian Strait, and Michael Kapla -- that will practice with the team and provide depth. Barring a rash of injuries to the first 23 names on the Devils roster, Bertschy and his fellow "black aces" are unlikely to appear in any postseason contests.

