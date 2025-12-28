Glass scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Glass ended a five-game slump with the tally. The 26-year-old has slotted into a middle-six role this season and continues to offer a little depth scoring. He's at nine points, 47 shots on net, 15 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 27 appearances, which is production that is unlikely to help fantasy managers in standard formats.