Glass scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Glass missed seven games due to an upper-body injury. The 26-year-old saw 13:30 of ice time in his return, which was his second-highest mark through seven contests this season. He's produced three goals, 13 shots on net and six PIM while primarily playing in a third-line role with a bit of power-play time, though he's not a lock to be on the second unit.