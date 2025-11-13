Glass (undisclosed) sustained an injury versus the Blackhawks on Wednesday, and there was no update on his status after the game, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The Devils lost both Glass and Zack MacEwen to injuries in the first period of this contest. Both players have also been hurt previously this season, with this being just the fourth game back for Glass since his previous absence. The Devils' next practice is Friday, and his status for Saturday's game versus the Capitals is yet to be determined.