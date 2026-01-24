Brown scored a power-play goal and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.

Brown had been limited to three helpers over the previous 15 games. He snapped the goal drought at 15:12 of the second period to put the Devils up 4-2. The 32-year-old winger has been decent in a middle-six role this season, earning 10 goals, 19 points, 60 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 44 outings. He doesn't tend to get a lot of power-play time -- this was his first power-play point since 2021-22, when he was with the Senators.