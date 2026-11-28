Brown scored a goal on four shots and went plus-4 in Friday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Brown continues to thrive with four goals and four assists over his last seven outings. His strong play on the power play earlier in the season opened the door for a move to the top line at even strength. He's unlocked a bit more offense for linemates Jack Hughes and Timo Meier as well. Brown is up to eight goals, six assists, 30 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-13 rating over 18 appearances as a reliable two-way forward.