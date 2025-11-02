Cholowski registered an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Cholowski made his season debut Saturday, stepping into the lineup for Seamus Casey, who was a healthy scratch. The 27-year-old Cholowski had 10 points over 39 appearances between the Devils and the Islanders in 2024-25, so there's a little scoring potential for him. The veteran blueliner is on a one-way contract in 2025-26 -- there's no benefit for the Devils to stash him at AHL Utica, but he's best positioned to serve as a rotational option on the third pairing rather than being a lineup regular.