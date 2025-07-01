Devils' Dennis Cholowski: Receives one-way contract
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cholowski signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with New Jersey on Tuesday.
Cholowski had three goals, seven assists, 30 shots on net and 33 blocked shots across 39 regular-season outings between New Jersey and the Islanders in 2024-25. The 27-year-old will probably be a depth defender for the Devils in 2025-26, but he may not be a regular in the lineup.
