Cholowski signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with New Jersey on Tuesday.

Cholowski had three goals, seven assists, 30 shots on net and 33 blocked shots across 39 regular-season outings between New Jersey and the Islanders in 2024-25. The 27-year-old will probably be a depth defender for the Devils in 2025-26, but he may not be a regular in the lineup.