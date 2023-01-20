Haula scored a shorthanded goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Haula got loose behind the Kraken's defense and tallied at 6:04 of the third period to tie the game at 2-2. Over his last 10 games, Haula has a pair of goals and five assists, though this was his first special-teams point since Dec. 1. It was also his first shorthanded goal since the 2020-21 campaign. The 31-year-old forward is up to four tallies, 21 points, 87 shots on net, 52 hits, 35 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 45 contests this season.