Hughes scored a hat trick Tuesday in a 5-2 win over Toronto.

Hughes has six goals during a three-game goal streak and eight points, including two assists, on a four-game point streak. Overall, he has nine points (six goals, three assists), including one power play goal and two power play assists, and 26 shots in six games this season. Hughes has factored in five of the Devils' six games so far and sits second in team scoring behind Jesper Bratt (three goals, seven assists).