Hughes scored twice on his only two shots on goal and a plus-1 rating during his 22:43 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Hughes' two goals included the overtime game-winner in which he was left all alone out front and buried it from in tight. The performance was the 24-year-old's third multi-goal outing of the season, and all of them have come in the last five games. The Devils star is up to eight total markers on the year, tied for the most in the NHL with Shane Pinto.