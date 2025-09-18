Hughes (shoulder) said Thursday that he's healthy and feeling good as training camp gets underway, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hughes made 62 regular-season appearances for New Jersey last year, logging 27 goals, 43 assists, 29 blocked shots and 18 PIM while averaging 20:54 of ice time. However, he missed the end of the year after undergoing shoulder surgery. Despite his procedure he indicated that he's back to full health for the start of camp and is eager to get back on the ice ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.