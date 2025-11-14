Hughes suffered a hand injury, the team announced Friday, and he's expected to miss Saturday's game in Washington.

Hughes cut his hand in a "fluke accident" during a team dinner Thursday, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Hughes is still being evaluated, so an exact timetable for his recovery hasn't been revealed. He's been a key part of the Devils' offense with 10 goals and 20 points through 17 appearances this year. Juho Lammikko will probably draw into the lineup Saturday and serve in a bottom-six role, but who will move into the top six is less certain. Connor Brown (upper body) probably would if he was healthy, but he's not believed to be ready to return, and Cody Glass (undisclosed) might not be an option either. If Glass isn't available, then perhaps Stefan Noesen will move up to the top six.