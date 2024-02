Hughes (upper body) had four shots and finished minus-3 in a 5-3 loss to Calgary on Thursday.

He played 20:24 after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury. Hughes had a lot of energy, but some of his reads and responsibilities were off. But he should round back into form in short order. Hughes has 45 points (15 goals) in 33 games this season and could threaten the 90-point mark in the second half of the season if he stays healthy.