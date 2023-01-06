Hughes scored twice in a 5-3 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

The first goal was a rebound from in tight early in the second period. His second was on an opportunistic turnover by Blues forward Jake Neighbours about five minutes later to put the Devils up 2-1. Hughes has seven points (six goals, one assist) in a four-game point streak and had nine shots on goal (14 attempts). He was named a Metropolitan Division All-Star earlier Thursday.