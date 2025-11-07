Hughes produced two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Montreal.

The 24-year-old center popped for his fifth multi-point performance in the last 10 games by helping to set up Ondrej Palat's first goal of the season in the second period, and Timo Meier's game-tying tally late in the third. Hughes has nine goals and 15 points over that 10-game surge, and it's been so far so good on the health front -- he hasn't played more than 62 regular-season games in a campaign since 2022-23.