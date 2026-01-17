Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Set to start Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markstrom is expected to start at home against Carolina on Saturday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
Markstrom has won his past two games while stopping 36 of 40 shots (.900 save percentage). He has a 12-10-1 record, 3.34 GAA and .879 save percentage in 24 outings in 2025-26. Carolina ranks third in goals per game with 3.40 this season, and the Hurricanes are coming off a 9-1 victory over Florida on Friday.
