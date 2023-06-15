Bratt, who was eligible to become a restricted free agent this summer, inked an eight-year, $63 million contract with New Jersey on Thursday.

Bratt cemented himself as a critical part of the Devils' core by recording 73 points in each of the last two campaigns. Still just 24 years old, Bratt has the potential to continue to perform at a high level throughout the life of this contract. The Devils also have Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes locked up through at least 2026-27 at cap hits of $7.25 million and $8 million, respectively. With all three of them sticking around, New Jersey should be a force offensively for years to come.