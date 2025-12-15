Bratt distributed an assist and put four shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

Bratt slid the primary helper on New Jersey's lone goal of Sunday's contest. With the apple, he is up to 23 assists, 29 points, 74 shots on goal and 35 hits through 33 games this season. Since his move to the top-line left wing role three games ago with Timo Meier (personal) out of the lineup, Bratt has a point in each outing. With New Jersey struggling as of late, the 27-year-old winger's steady contributions to the offense are encouraging signs for him in fantasy. Bratt is on pace for his fifth consecutive campaign with 70-plus points with an outside shot to reach 80 tallies this season.